Turkmenistan has diplomatic relations with 149 nations

In recent years, Turkmenistan has established diplomatic relations with 149 countries of the world, President of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmen of the World Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said during his speech at the 23rd conference of this organization.

Continuing the review of the country’s foreign policy activities, he also mentioned that Turkmenistan is a member of about 50 international organizations and a party to 161 international conventions and agreements.

“The basic principles stemming from the legal status of the neutrality of our state, namely, strengthening peace and security on the planet, expanding good-neighborly and friendly-fraternal relations, providing further comprehensive support for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals are the priorities of the foreign policy of independent Turkmenistan,” Arkadag stressed.

Currently, 40 diplomatic missions and consular offices of Turkmenistan are working abroad to implement foreign policy tasks.

Turkmen ambassadors represent the country in 15 international organizations.

There are 46 diplomatic missions of foreign countries operating in Turkmenistan.

“We are open to all nations and peoples of the world. We are constantly developing relations with all countries in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational spheres on the basis of mutual benefit, mutual respect and mutual understanding”, emphasized Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. ///nCa, 16 September 2022