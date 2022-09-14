President of Turkmenistan to meet with the Russian leader in Uzbekistan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, which will be held on 15-16 September 2022.

The meeting was announced by the Russian media with reference to the assistant to the head of the Russian state for International Affairs, Yuri Ushakov.

The Turkmen leader will take part in the SCO summit as an honorary guest.

The SCO summit will gather the heads of 15 states, including the leaders of all SCO member states, observer countries (Belarus, Iran and Mongolia), the Presidents of Turkey, Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, high representatives of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.

More than 30 documents, including conceptual and strategic ones, will be signed at the summit.///nCa, 13 September 2022