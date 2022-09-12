Turkmenistan intends to join the UN Security Council

Turkmenistan intends to nominate its candidacy for membership in the UN Security Council for 2031-2032, the country’s Foreign Ministry reports.
Also, Turkmenistan is currently running for the membership in the following structures of the global organization:
- Vice-President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly;
- ECOSOC for 2026-2028;
- Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund for the period 2024-2026;
- Statistical Commission for the period of 2025-2028 ///nCa, 10 September 2022