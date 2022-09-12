Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 14th Summit of Women Heads of Parliaments in Tashkent

On 8-9 September 2022, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Chairman of the lower house of the parliament Gulshat Mammedova participated in the 14th summit of women leaders of parliaments of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent.

The forum, held on the theme “Parliamentary Leadership: Forecasting risks for more effective sustainability and prosperity”, brought together heads of international organizations such as the UN, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, as well as more than 120 representatives of parliaments of 17 countries.

Mammedova, addressing at the Summit, noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the use of parliamentary diplomacy tools in strengthening peace and security, including increasing the role of women parliamentarians.

The readiness of the national parliament of Turkmenistan for bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of ensuring peace and security, achieving sustainable development goals was expressed.

The first day of the forum was held in two sessions on the topics: “Elimination of risks hindering global recovery after the pandemic” and “Prevention of technology-related risks and protection of human rights and gender equality in the world of technology”.

The first session considered the necessary measures to put back the economy on the path of stable development based on equality and inclusiveness, measures to reduce the vulnerability of girls and women, including in the field of reproductive health.

The second session focused on such issues as initiatives to stimulate technological innovations in the field of digital economy and labor, to bridge the digital divide at the national and international levels in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the activities of parliaments to promote and protect the rights and freedoms of women and girls in the Internet.

On 9 September, the second day of the Summit started with a meeting of a special segment titled “Gender-oriented parliaments that are aimed at ensuring sustainability and prosperity.”

The essential findings were reached during the segment’s meeting, which was conducted in the form of a discussion. Only a gender-oriented parliament can manage efforts to develop parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation and achievement. It is impossible to pass the necessary laws without such a parliament.

Moreover, a parliament focused on issues of equality between men and women can prevent and correct gender bias, stop violence against women in society. Female speakers can make parliament more open and empower women.

Therefore, the Summit allowed to examine the legislative branch’s capacity to respond to gender issues, predict threats, and more effectively safeguard peace, stability, and well-being in society.

The Summit resulted in the adoption of the Tashkent Declaration. ///nCa, 10 September 2022