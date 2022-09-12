A new city will open in Turkmenistan in December 2022

The first stage of the new administrative center of the Akhal province of Turkmenistan will be commissioned in December 2022. This was announced during a field meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Saturday (10 Sep), chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the city under construction.

The meeting was attended by DPMs, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and branch departments, governor of the Akhal province, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the center of the Akhal province D.Orazov.

“The first stage of construction of this project, initiated by and with the constant support of the Hero-Arkadag, which meets international standards by all indicators, will be ready for commissioning in December of this year. Currently, all measures are being taken to accelerate the pace of construction of the facilities planned for commissioning, ensure high quality of work and complete them on schedule,” Orazov said.

After listening to the reports of the minister of construction and architecture, DPMs for energy and construction, agriculture, the head of state ordered the following:

It is necessary to make a list of the types of trees intended for planting in the new center. The wise use of water resources, such as rainwater and groundwater, as well as the introduction of modern irrigation techniques, should be given top priority.

The construction of medical, sports, and educational facilities should be accelerated, and appropriate personnel should be provided.

The implementation of the “smart” house functions should be ensured, as well as the one click emergency call should be introduced.

The electric vehicles should be used in the city.

The financing of construction projects should be organized on timely basis.

The Parliament has been tasked with establishing the area and boundaries of the new city.

The law enforcement agencies were instructed to keep under strict control the issues of ensuring fire and road safety on the territory of the city.

In addition, the President instructed DPM, foreign minister R. Meredov to invite representatives of international organizations and embassies to participate in the ceremonies on the occasion of the commissioning of the facilities of the first stage of construction of the new administrative center of the Akhal province.

***

Before the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov inspected the facilities under construction.

Charts and sketches of the social facilities being built on the center’s property were presented to the head of state.

The include the buildings of a museum, a drama theater, primary and secondary vocational schools, a sports center, a multidisciplinary sports complex and a stadium for 10 thousand seats, a specialized secondary school with in–depth study of natural sciences and foreign languages, as well as kindergartens and nurseries.

Also, the President visited the Akhal Children’s Health and Rehabilitation center under construction.

***

A two-stage project for the construction of a new center of the Akhal province started in 2019.

About US $ 1.5 billion were allocated for its implementation in 2020.

The new city will be a home for 70 thousand people. Its area will be 950 hectares. In total, 80 objects of various purposes are expected to be built there.

Regulation on the State Committee for the construction of a new city approved

The President of Turkmenistan signed a resolution approving the Regulations on the State Committee for the construction of the new center of the Akhal province, as well as the structure and staffing of the central office, the monthly salaries of the heads of the above-mentioned Committee.

According to the document, the State Committee for the Construction of the Center of the Akhal province will merge with the Directorate for Facilities under Construction, subordinated to the Ministry of Construction and Architecture. The Committee will be determined as successor to the Directorate.

The structure of the governorate of the new city approved

The presidential resolution has approved the structure and staffing of the governorate of the new modern city – the administrative center of the Akhal province.

Houses in the new city will be given to those in need of better housing conditions

The President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution titled “On Issues of Residential Buildings Erected in the New Modern Administrative Center of the Akhal Province” to guarantee the provision of residential buildings being built in the new modern administrative center of the Akhal province to citizens in need of better housing conditions. ///nCa, 12 September 2022