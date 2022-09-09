Turkmen chief diplomat took part in the first GCC-Central Asia dialogue – Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Gulf countries discussed

The minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue, which was held in Riyadh on 7 September 2022.

During his remarks the minister noted that this meeting is considered by Turkmenistan as the first important step towards creating a full-scale format of interaction between the states of Central Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He shared the vision of the Turkmen side, saying that it is the start of systematization, streamlining and giving a long-term character and sustainability to the entire complex of relations between GCC and CA countries, grounded historically and demanded by modern realities and needs.

Following the meeting, the parties adopted a Joint statement, as well as a Joint Action Plan for 2023-2027 (Roadmap for Joint Cooperation) aimed at establishing cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, education, health, culture and sports.

Bilateral meetings

On the sidelines of the forum, Meredov held bilateral meetings with colleagues from Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait. He also had a meeting with the head of Saudi Fund for Development.

At the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the importance of high- and top-level visits in the development of interstate relations was emphasized. The necessity of further expansion of the legal framework of bilateral cooperation was expressed.

During the meeting with the Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the importance of strengthening and developing bilateral relations in various areas of cooperation was emphasized. The sides discussed topical issues in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Sayyid bin Badr bin Hamad bin Hamud Al-Busaidi, Meredov discussed the current state of Turkmen-Omani cooperation in various areas. The necessity of starting the activities of the Working Committee under the Agreement on transport and transit corridor Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman-Qatar was emphasized.

At the meeting with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the parties expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres. In this regard, the issues of holding a regular meeting of the Joint Committee on Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE in Abu Dhabi in 2022 were discussed.

The meeting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdel Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani discussed key areas of cooperation, and the importance of expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations in order to comprehensively implement previously reached agreements.

Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani noted the relevance of organizing visits at the highest level for further promotion of interstate relations. The sides supported the relevance of holding the next meeting of the Turkmen-Qatari intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

At the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al-Sabah, mutual interest was expressed in the further development of the dialogue, the parties talked over bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and investment.

During the meeting with Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, the sides discussed enhancing development cooperation, and the potential opportunities for development projects in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 8 September 2022