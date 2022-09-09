The delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the chairperson of lower chamber of parliament Gulshat Mammedova is on visit to Tashkent to participate in the 14th summit of women leaders of parliaments of the member states of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. On the sidelines of the visit, she had several bilateral meetings.

President of Uzbekistan stressed the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation with Turkmenistan

On Thursday, 8 September, Gulshat Mammadova was received by the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

Mammedova conveyed to the leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the upper house of Parliament Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Mirziyoyev praised the current high level of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, based on strong ties of friendship and good neighborliness, trust and strategic partnership.

The important role of the parliaments of the two countries in expanding multifaceted cooperation, promoting joint projects and cultural and humanitarian exchange programs was emphasized.

Productive cooperation within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as effective dialogue platforms in the Central Asian region, was highly appreciated.

UzDaily.uz: Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan: prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation discussed

On 7 September 2022, the Chairman of the Senate of the parliament of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva received a delegation headed by the Chairman of the lower house of parliament of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammedova.

The Turkmen delegation arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the 14th summit of women leaders of parliaments of the member states of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which will be held on 8-9 September in Tashkent.

During the conversation, it was noted that the inter-parliamentary dialogue has become an important platform for strengthening comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership between the countries.

The sides also focused on the activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

During the dialogue, an exchange of views took place on the legal support of the agreements reached on cooperation in various fields between two countries, further enhancing relations between parliamentary committees.

In addition, the parties stressed the need to further expand multilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of gender equality, education and social protection. ///nCa, 9 September 2022