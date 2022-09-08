Turkmenistan and UAE discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector

The delegation of UAE-based Masdar Company, a global leader in renewable energy, is on visit to Ashgabat.

On Wednesday, 7 September, the delegation had negotiations with the head of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan Rahimberdi Jabbarov, reported the UAE Embassy in social nets.

The meeting was held as part of the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources.

The same day Masdar’s delegation was received by Charymyrat Purchekov, DPM for energy, construction and industry.

Besides, Masdar executives had a separate meeting with the deputy foreign minister of Turkmenistan Berdiniyaz Myatiev.

During the meeting, issues of further strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE in the energy sector and rational use of renewable energy sources were discussed.

The sides expressed a desire to step up cooperation between Turkmenistan and the International Renewable Energy Agency – IRENA, headquartered in Masdar, UAE.

Turkmenistan stated on its readiness to host international scientific conferences and other events in partnership with IRENA.

Along with this, Turkmenistan is ready to become a hub for the development and testing of alternative energy technologies for further replication in the countries of Central Asia.

The Ambassador of UAE to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli attended all the meetings.

In October 2021, Masdar signed a strategic agreement to explore renewable energy opportunities in Turkmenistan.

The country is going to realize the project of solar-wind 10 MW power plant. Moreover, according to Presidential Development Program for 2022-2028, Turkmenistan intends to widely introduce renewable energy sources in the future, including launching of local solar panel production.

Over the past decade AbuDhabi-based Masdar company has pioneered commercially viable solutions in clean energy, sustainable real estate and clean technology in the UAE and around the world.///nCa, 7 September 2022