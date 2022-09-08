Serdar GB met with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Wednesday, 7 September, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

During the meeting, the head of Turkmenistan offered his sympathies in connection with the recent earthquake in Sichuan province, which caused numerous human casualties and destruction.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen leader noted that China was the first country in the world with whom Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations. Over the past 30 years, the Turkmen-Chinese partnership, being of strategic nature, has been actively growing on the basis of equality, respect and trust.

The sides noted the high productivity of cooperation in the political sphere, which is successfully carried out both in a bilateral and multilateral format, including within the framework of the Central Asia+China dialogue. Furthermore, Turkmenistan and China actively assist each other through the UN and other recognized international organizations.

Discussing the prospects for expanding economic ties, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that China is currently a major trade and economic partner of Turkmenistan. The activities of the Turkmen-Chinese Cooperation Committee were also mentioned.

The fuel and energy complex, transport and communications, the chemical and textile industries, the field of high technologies, and investments were recognized as some of the important areas of cooperation.

In turn, Li Hui stressed that the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has a special merit in bringing the Turkmen-Chinese cooperation to a new level. In this regard, he conveyed to Arkadag greetings and books on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the further strengthening of Turkmenistan and China’s longstanding friendship, mutual understanding, and trust-based cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng also attended the meeting. ///nCa, 8 September 2022