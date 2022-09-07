Schlumberger Foundation invites women in STEM from Turkmenistan for post-doctoral scholarship

The Schlumberger Foundation invites talented women in STEM from Turkmenistan to apply for the Faculty for the Future grant. Scholarships for pursuing PhD or post-doctoral research at the world’s top universities are offered.

Turkmenistan is an eligible country of citizenship for the grant for 2023-2024. The Schlumberger Foundation is accepting new applications for the 2023–2024 Faculty for the Future Fellowships from September 5th to November 11th, 2022.

About the Schlumberger Foundation

The Schlumberger Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports science and technology education. Recognizing the link between science, technology, and socio-economic development, as well as the key role of education in realizing individual potential, the Schlumberger Foundation flagship program is Faculty for the Future.

About Faculty for the Future

The program’s long-term goal is to accelerate gender equality in STEM by generating conditions that result in more women pursuing scientific careers through alleviating some of the barriers they encounter when enrolling in STEM disciplines. The program is committed to gender parity in science in the interests of sustainable development and recognizes that full access to and participation in a STEM curriculum is essential for the empowerment of women and girls.

The program awards fellowships for advanced research in STEM at leading research institutes abroad. Faculty for the Future Fellows are expected to return to their home countries upon completion of their studies to contribute to the economic, social and technological advancement of their home regions by strengthening the STEM teaching and research faculties of their home institutions as well as through their leadership in science-based entrepreneurship.

Since its launch in 2004, 807 women from 86 countries have received Faculty for the Future fellowships for PhD and Post-Doctorate STEM research programs.

The contact person: Ms. Eve Millon, Communications & Community Manager, Schlumberger FoundationOperating from Cape Town, South Africa +27 72 979 2581 (on WhatsApp)

Email: emillon@slb.com

www.facultyforthefuture.net

www.foundation.slb.com

///nCa, 6 September 2022