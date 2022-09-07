Chinese auto parts will be delivered to Iran Via Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Automobile components from China will be transported along the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway route, Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) reports.

A container train with car parts have been sent via the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan–Iran route from the northeast station of Jingan (Dalian, China).

The train consists of 50 forty-foot containers.

The train will transit Kazakhstan through the Altynkol and Bolashak border crossings, then through the Incheburun station on the Iranian-Turkmen border will head to the destination – the Iranian Jolfa station.

“Cargo transportation on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway route is much faster than on the sea route. The delivery time of containers has been halved. In addition, the absence of transshipment of goods en route guarantees a more careful transportation,” KTZ notes.

A full range of services on the territory of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran will be provided by the multimodal operator KTZ Express. ///nCa, 7 September 2022

