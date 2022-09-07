Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expansion of economic cooperation

Minister of Economy, Co-Chairman of the joint Turkmen-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on cooperation in economic and humanitarian spheres Mikail Jabbarov met with Gurbanmamet Elyasov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Baku, on Tuesday, 6 September.

During his remarks, the minister noted that Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations are in the process of constant development, a solid legal framework is being created, trade and economic ties are being strengthened.

The transport and transit sector is one of the main areas of partnership and the effective use of the favorable infrastructure and potential contributes to the development of the region, Jabbarov stressed.

The shortest and most convenient route connecting the Caucasus and Central Asia regions passes through Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, crossing the Caspian Sea, which makes both countries important participants in transcontinental transport corridors.

The sides talked over the prospects of cooperation between the two countries, including in such key areas as energy, investment partnership, trade, communications.

They also exchanged views on holding a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, and other issues of mutual interest in the economic sphere. ///nCa, 7 September 2022