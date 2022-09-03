Turkmenistan to take part in October summits in Kazakhstan

Turkmenistan is preparing to participate in the upcoming international events in October 2022 in Nursultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. This was discussed during the meeting of the deputy foreign minister of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiyev with his Kazakhstani counterpart Ermukhambet Konuspayev during a working visit to Nursultan.

In particular, the issues of preparations for Turkmen delegation’s participation in the summits of CIS, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence–building Measures in Asia (CICA), as well as the summit of the heads of state “Central Asia – Russia” were discussed.

In addition, the parties assessed the implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan in October 2021.

The readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields was expressed.

The positive experience of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan within the framework of various international organizations, including the UN, CIS, ECO, OIC and others, was emphasized.

The sides stressed the need to further expand the legal framework of bilateral cooperation, including the timely holding of political consultations in accordance with the current Program on Cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries for the period 2021-2023.

The diplomats also discussed the possibilities of stepping up scientific and educational contacts, as well as cooperation in medicine and healthcare. ///nCa, 3 September 2022