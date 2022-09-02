Turkmenistan adopted a new law on youth policy

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Law of Turkmenistan On State Youth Policy on Thursday, 1 September. This event took place after his speech at the seventh congress of the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization of Turkmenistan.

The forum was timed to coincide with the 31st anniversary of the country’s independence. During the congress, which brought together delegates from Ashgabat and all provinces, the activities of the Organization has been reviewed and new tasks were identified.

The chairman of the Central Council of the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, heads of the capital and regional branches of the organization made reports at the meeting.

Also during the forum, a new composition of the Central Council of the Youth Organization and its leaders were elected. Yazpolat Keriyev was elected Chairman. The relevant decisions of the forum were approved by presidential resolutions.

Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the VII Congress of the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization of Turkmenistan

Happy youth of independent neutral Turkmenistan! Dear professors-teachers! Dear participants of the Congress!

Today, the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth is widely celebrated in our country. I heartily congratulate you on this significant date of the year “The Era of the People with Arkadag”! I wish all education workers, students and schoolchildren good health and great success!

In the era of the Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state, we have set ourselves great goals, defined tasks to ensure well-being and socio-economic growth, further improve the social and living standards of our people, strengthen peace and trust on the planet.

To achieve these lofty goals, we rely especially on the younger generation of our country.

Dear participants of the Congress!

The holding of the VII Congress of the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth increases its significance. The elections of the new composition of the Central Council of the Youth Organization have just been held. I wish the new heads of the Organization success in responsible activities.

The milestones and successes are an unshakable foundation for bright paths to the future. Based on this, we attach special importance to the sustainable development of our economy. We are building comfortable residential buildings, equipping villages, cities, etrap centers of our country. We are carrying out large-scale work on the formation of large industrial complexes.

These great aspirations strengthen the foundations of the independence and neutrality of our state, contribute to the cardinal improvement of the well-being of our people, increase the global authority of our Motherland.

Dear Representatives of the the younger generation!

Today, the majority of the population of our country is the younger generation, formed during the years of independence. We look at young people as creators of the future of their Homeland. Happy young people work hard in various sectors of the national economy in order to implement national and state programs, put forward important initiatives to democratize the socio-political life of our country. Engaged in scientific, educational and social work, they actively involved in the development of our economy.

In accordance with the National Program for the Socio-economic Development of our independent state in 2022-2052, we are improving the housing and social security of young citizens, we are doing fruitful work to encourage their entrepreneurial initiatives.

Dear young people!

Our great future is inextricably linked with your well-being and stable development. In this context, we consider one of the important tasks to educate generations based on the noble traditions of our people.

We attach great importance to the harmonious spiritual, moral, cultural, intellectual and physical development of young people. For erudite, educated, healthy youth is a powerful force, a bright future of our state.

That is why we are building and putting into operation secondary and higher educational institutions, kindergartens, health centers equipped with modern equipment, which provides an opportunity for young people to get world-class education.

Dear compatriots!

Young people actively participate in the development of scientific achievements. Schoolchildren and students achieve great success at prestigious international competitions. All this clearly demonstrates that a solid base has been created in our country for training and obtaining a specialty.

In our independent state, the rights of young people are also reliably protected. Social benefits for young families are being expanded, necessary measures are being taken to assist them and provide them with modern housing.

Young people are given full rights to choose a school, language, direction and type of education. The necessary work is being carried out to improve youth’s employment and career choice.

Today, the socio-political activity of young people is significantly increasing. We contribute to the promoting friendly relations between youth associations of our country and other states, as well as international youth organizations. In this regard, the number of our youth receiving education in prestigious world higher educational institutions is steadily growing.

Dear young people!

Physical education and sports ensure the harmonious development of society, play an important role in shaping a person’s character, stimulate enthusiasm, self-confidence. Therefore, effective work is being carried out to widely attract our citizens, especially young people, to physical education and sports, to promote the principles of a healthy lifestyle.

Young athletes who have devoted their lives to sports increase the authority of our independent Motherland. I am firmly confident that our national team, having successfully performed at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) in 2024, will raise our National flag high!

Dear compatriots!

At the initiative of the Hero-Arkadag, the State Program in the field of state youth policy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025 was adopted, which notes that the increasing the pride for their homeland and its glorious history among young generations, the pursuit of science and education is the main direction of youth policy.

Currently, one of the important tasks is to explain to young people the sacredness of the high concept of “Homeland”, to foster a sense of the need to cherish it as the apple of the eye and love with all heart.

Therefore, we will continue to regularly implement measures to form a physically strong personality that honors the history, traditions, customs and family values of our people.

Our wise ancestors have left us a legacy of wonderful traditions. Solidarity, hard work, respect for the older generation has become a centuries-old social norm of our people’s life. And our youth should continue these traditions. Educating the younger generation on the basis of these principles is our common task.

Dear participants of the Congress!

Keeping up with the times, laws are regularly improved, including various areas of youth policy. With the participation of representatives of ministries and branch departments, political parties, public organizations, as well as youth, Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan has developed a draft of a new version of the Law “On State Youth Policy”.

Its main goal is to ensure the active participation of young people in the economic, political and cultural life of our independent Motherland, to create favorable legal conditions for educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, humanism and diligence.

The adoption of this Law significantly strengthens the legal framework of the youth policy carried out in the country, and will also contribute to the expansion of opportunities created for young people.

Dear participants of the Congress!

In a few days we will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the sacred independence of our Motherland. Today’s youth is a spiritually new generation formed over the years of independence.

The youth organization successfully fulfills its duty to educate and unite the generation devoted to the Motherland, directing its forces and knowledge to the development of an independent country.

Today we set the following tasks for this Organization:

1) to create all conditions for educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, getting them a quality education, engaging in creativity and sports, realizing all individual abilities;

2) to foster civic responsibility, diligence;

3) to support and encourage social and personal initiatives of young people;

4) to develop the ability of our youth to defend their rights, the desire to actively participate in public associations;

5) to form a generation with a broad worldview, versed in high technologies, which should be the main goal of the activities carried out;

6) create all conditions for the in-depth study of foreign languages by young people, literature and art classes. It is necessary to regularly hold creative contests;

7) the commitment of young people to conscientiousness and family values should become the main principles. Educating a young person of such qualities is the duty and the main goal of a Youth organization.

Dear young people!

You are living in a wonderful time! All conditions are being created for you to grow up healthy and receive the necessary education. Studying and acquiring a specialty, working with inspiration, you must increase the authority and glory of your Motherland!

Stable and harmonious development of any state and society is inextricably linked with science. That is why in an independent state we pay great attention to the improvement of the science.

In this direction, an important place is given to the work carried out by research institutes, higher educational institutions, the Center for Young Scientists at the Academy of Sciences and the Central Council of the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization.

Youth is the future of our native Motherland!

The honor, dignity, and authority of a person are determined by his work. That is why the Youth Organization should carry out fruitful work on the labor education of the younger generation.

I am firmly convinced that young citizens, fulfilling their sacred duty to their parents, people and country, will become worthy people and will selflessly work for the prosperity of our Motherland.

Dear young people!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and all education workers on the widely celebrated Knowledge and Student Youth Day in our country, as well as on the holding of the VII Congress of the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization!

I wish you good health, great success in your work in the name of ensuring a happy and prosperous life of the people, further prosperity of an independent neutral Motherland! ///nCa, 2 September 2022 (photo source – TDH)