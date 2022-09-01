Oguz han Engineering and Technology University offers wide opportunities for additional and ever-growing education

The Center of additional and uninterrupted education has started its work under the Oguz han Engineering and Technology University. This center offers a special program of training in teaching, digital economy, foreign languages, computer sciences, natural and exact sciences.

18-weeks of training courses on pedagogical practice and pedagogical technologies, and 2-months of training courses on teaching digital economy are ongoing. The students who successfully pass midterm and final exams are eligible for a certificate of attendance.

Preparatory courses in the fields of physics, mathematics, chemistry and biology consist of 4 levels, the duration of each level is 8 weeks. During the studies, all sections of the subjects will be taught in depth in accordance with the school curriculum.

The education center also offers accelerated 2-month short-term courses in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

English courses envisage Beginner, Elementary, Pre-Intermediate, Intermediate levels. During the course students improve reading, writing and translating skills, acquiring fluent speech.

Japanese courses consist of 2 levels (minnano nihongo I, II) and teach to understand, speak Japanese, memorize 500 to 1500 Japanese characters and habits of correct writing.

The main features of the education center are innovative teaching methods (organization of classes in an entertaining way, focus on a creative thinking development), allowing to expand the knowledge of students through solving non-standard tasks.

The staff constitutes experienced teachers, who are the winners of international competitions.

The contact details:

Tel: +99364869920; +99312977166

Email: oguzhan.coursecenter@gmail.com

///nCa, 1 September 2022