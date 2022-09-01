A new academic year begins in Turkmenistan today

Today, on 1 September, a new academic year starts in all educational institutions – from secondary schools to universities and institutes. This day Turkmenistan traditionally celebrates the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth.

“In accordance with the concepts of transition to twelve-year general secondary education, development of the digital education system, improvement of teaching foreign languages, natural and exact sciences, we conduct educational work according to international standards, develop digital education,” President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said in his congratulatory message.

“Our national pride is talented youth who successfully represent the country and our people in different parts of the world. With a sense of high patriotism and determination, you must deeply comprehend the world of science and knowledge. You must become a high example of patriotism, morality, physical and spiritual health, worthy successors of the primordial national principles,” the Turkmen leader said, addressing the young people.

According to official statistics, the number of secondary school students this year across the country is 1,574,737, including 159,772 first-graders.

In total, there are 1,882 general education schools operating in Turkmenistan.

65,242 students will study in twenty universities of the country, and 26,479 people – in secondary specialized educational institutions. 15,000 became university students and 10,490 students were enrolled in secondary vocational educational institutions. ///nCa, 1 September 2022