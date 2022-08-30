Turkmen and Uzbek customs officials discussed the issue of increasing cargo flows across the border

Last week, customs officers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan held a videoconference on the initiative of the Uzbek side, the Customs service of Turkmenistan reports.

The meeting discussed the issue of increasing the capacity of the Farab-Alat checkpoints on the Turkmen-Uzbek border.

The parties exchanged information about the work of checkpoints and the prospects for their development. It was agreed to meet regularly in order to promptly resolve issues arising at the border.

The implementation of the Protocol on the Exchange of Information on the Movement of Goods in Mutual Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was also discussed. The document was signed in July this year. The parties agreed to start the data exchange process from January 2023.

During the meeting, issues on the introduction of digital TIR Carnets and simplification of transit procedures were also considered.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed a unanimous opinion on the need for further development of bilateral relations. ///nCa, 29 August 2022