President of Turkmenistan to attend SCO Summit in Uzbekistan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Friday (26 Aug) acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov and Secretary of the Security Council, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for foreign affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the Turkmen-Uzbek political consultations.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on priority issues of bilateral and regional partnership.

High-ranking Uzbek diplomats emphasized the active role of the Turkmen leader in promoting comprehensive interstate cooperation, deepening a trusting political dialogue as an extremely important factor for creating an atmosphere of mutual understanding and support at the bilateral level and in the region as a whole.

As noted, the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov as an honored guest in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held on 15-16 September 2022 in Samarkand, will contribute to the expansion of cooperation in matters of regional security.

During the discussion of the bilateral agenda, it was noted that there are great opportunities for building up mutually beneficial contacts in a wide range of areas, including trade and economics.

A separate topic of the meeting was the prospects for expanding Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the summit talks held in Tashkent in July this year.

The development of business contacts, the deepening of industrial cooperation, the creation of joint ventures, the exchange of experience in the use of the advanced technologies, and the formation of an innovative economy were identified as key areas of bilateral partnership.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further successful development of the Turkmen-Uzbek dialogue, built on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of mutual interests. ///nCa, 27 August 2022 (photo source – Turkmen TV screenshots)