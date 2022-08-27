Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan awarded the Uzbek Order

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov was awarded the Uzbek Order of “Dustlik” (Friendship) for his great personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation, strengthening the ties of centuries-old friendship and good neighborliness between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The award ceremony took place in Ashgabat after bilateral inter-ministerial consultations on Friday, 26 August.

The award was presented by Abdulaziz Kamilov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan, special envoy on foreign policy.

Meredov expressed gratitude to the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan for the high assessment of his activities and the award of the Dustlik Order.

He stressed his intention to continue efforts on development of a multifaceted and strategic partnership between the two fraternal countries. ///nCa, 27 August 2022