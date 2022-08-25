French Institute in Ashgabat announces the opening of the autumn session of training courses

The French Institute in Ashgabat informs that the autumn session of French language courses will start on 19 September.

The enrollment and payment for training is open until 12 September 2022.

Registration for courses can be done from Monday to Friday, from 14:00 to 19:00.

Contact phone numbers: 36 83 70; 36 83 71; 36 83 72.

Email: ift.secretaire@gmail.com

The French Institute in Turkmenistan is an institution of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, which has an interdisciplinary vocation and conducts activities for the popularization of the French language and cooperation in cultural and linguistic spheres.

Its main tasks are teaching French, informing the public about modern France and organizing events that present French culture in all its forms to the local population. ///nCa, 25 August 2022