Turkmenistan pays great importance to TAPI project

Turkmenistan desires to speed up work on TAPI gas pipeline project, stated Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov Monday (22 Aug) during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to reports in Pakistani media, Movlamov said his country gives great importance to better relations with Pakistan.

A logistics centre has been established for transit trade in Turkmenistan, but one route cannot meet the requirements, so access to the ports of Karachi and Gwadar is very important, he stressed.

In turn, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir pointed out a large untapped trade potential between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

In spite of friendly and cordial relations, bilateral “business and economic relations have not been adequately developed”, he said.

In 2020 the mutual trade stood at US $7 million and doubled in 2021 to US $14 million. Kabir cited the lack of knowledge about each other’s markets as the main reason for the low turnover. ///nCa, 23 August 2022