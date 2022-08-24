News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites for Vendor Open Day#2 – 2022

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites for Vendor Open Day#2 – 2022

By

Dear Potential Partners,

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites any registered companies, organization and entrepreneurs to our below event:

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd Vendor Open Day#2 2022

Dates:

Please come to the session according to the below dates for specific field of business

  1. 21 st September
  • Health, Safety, Security and Environment business providers.
  • Maintenance and Technical Excellence business providers
  • Production Excellence business providers.
  1. 22nd September 2022
  • Logistics and Warehouse service providers.
  • ICT and General Admin service providers.

Time: 09:00 hrs – 15:00 hrs

Venue: PC(T)SB Kiyanly Plant

Please bring your complete company profile to the venue.

Register your  interest  by  submitting  your  company  profile  to  this  email  address: pctsb_registration@petronas.com with heading “PC(T)SB Vendor Day#2 2022 before 20 September 2022 at 12:00hrs.

Admission is free. ///PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, 23 August 2022

Related Posts

Sovrn
Post Views: 0
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan