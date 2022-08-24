PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites for Vendor Open Day#2 – 2022

Dear Potential Partners,
PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites any registered companies, organization and entrepreneurs to our below event:
PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd Vendor Open Day#2 2022
Dates:
Please come to the session according to the below dates for specific field of business
- 21 st September
- Health, Safety, Security and Environment business providers.
- Maintenance and Technical Excellence business providers
- Production Excellence business providers.
- 22nd September 2022
- Logistics and Warehouse service providers.
- ICT and General Admin service providers.
Time: 09:00 hrs – 15:00 hrs
Venue: PC(T)SB Kiyanly Plant
Please bring your complete company profile to the venue.
Register your interest by submitting your company profile to this email address: pctsb_registration@petronas.com with heading “PC(T)SB Vendor Day#2 2022 before 20 September 2022 at 12:00hrs.
Admission is free. ///PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, 23 August 2022