PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites for Vendor Open Day#2 – 2022

Dear Potential Partners,

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites any registered companies, organization and entrepreneurs to our below event:

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd Vendor Open Day#2 2022

Dates:

Please come to the session according to the below dates for specific field of business

21 st September

Health, Safety, Security and Environment business providers.

Maintenance and Technical Excellence business providers

Production Excellence business providers.

22nd September 2022

Logistics and Warehouse service providers.

ICT and General Admin service providers.

Time: 09:00 hrs – 15:00 hrs

Venue: PC(T)SB Kiyanly Plant

Please bring your complete company profile to the venue.

Register your interest by submitting your company profile to this email address: pctsb_registration@petronas.com with heading “PC(T)SB Vendor Day#2 2022 before 20 September 2022 at 12:00hrs.

Admission is free. ///PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, 23 August 2022