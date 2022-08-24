Eastern region of Turkmenistan exported about 50% of the cotton yarn output

In January-July 2022, textile factories of the Lebap province produced over 13,124 tons of cotton yarn, 6,183 tons of this volume were exported abroad, reported the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

In total, there are four modern textile factories operating in the region. During the reporting period, they sold cotton yarn worth over 197.26 million manats. At the same time, products worth a total of 101.33 million were shipped to foreign consumers.

The textile industry makes a great contribution to the development of the province’s economy. In recent years, the production of textiles has increased significantly. The yarn products, produced from the local raw materials, of high quality, corresponding to international standards.

Today Turkmen textiles are exported to Russia, Poland, Turkey, Armenia and other countries. ///nCa, 23 August 2022