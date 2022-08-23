Astrakhan is ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan under the North-South corridor project

Astrakhan region is ready to actively cooperate with Turkmenistan on the development of the international transport corridor “North – South”, said the minister of external relations of the Astrakhan region Vladimir Golovkov.

The comments came after the recent statement of the Turkmen foreign minister regarding the accession to the North-South ITC agreement.

According to Golovkov, the governor of the Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin and the leadership of Turkmenistan touched upon this topic several times.

“Our neighbors in the Caspian Sea have a great potential for this. We are actively negotiating the construction of a logistics center of Turkmenistan in the Astrakhan region, the establishment of regular ferry service between the ports of Olya and Turkmenbashi, cooperation in shipbuilding,” the official said.

In addition, the ministry of external relations of the Astrakhan region informed that a delegation headed by the head of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan will arrive in Astrakhan this week.

The negotiations will discuss the development of cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics. ///nCa, 22 August 2022