Arkadag Berdimuhamedov opened an agricultural complex of the law enforcement agencies

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Mejlis Gulshat Mammedova participated Saturday, (20 Aug), in the opening ceremony of a new complex of the economic management of military and law enforcement agencies under the State Border Service of Turkmenistan.

The complex, located in the foothills of Kopetdag, accommodates facilities and buildings for various types of agricultural activities. It has its own orchards, barracks, a dining room with 150 seats, warehouses and refrigerated facilities designed for year-round provision of military personnel with fresh vegetables and fruits.

The creation of a complex is aimed at ensuring full food self-sufficiency of the armed forces.

The heads of the parliament talked with young border guards and asked about the conditions of service.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov informed the young soldiers that the 7th congress of the Central Council of the Magtymguly Youth Organization will be held on 1 September. The forum will discuss topical issues of youth policy. In this connection, Arkadag asked about their proposals.

After that the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh and the Chairman of the Mejlis Milli Gengesh walked through the exhibition area, which demonstrated agricultural products and foodstuffs produced by the military personnel of the economic management.

Meat and dairy products, vegetable and fruit products were displayed there, including grapes of various varieties, apples, plums, spring and winter varieties of cucumbers, tomatoes and cabbage, canned products.

Then, Arkadag presented cars to the head of the complex Chary Amanov.

The same day, on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, fruits and vegetables harvest grown in the new agricultural complex was gifted to the children of the orphanage, vacationing in the health center in Gekdere. ///nCa, 22 August 2022 (photo source – Turkmen TV screenshots, TDH)