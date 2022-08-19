Summer Time is Children’s Time: Mejlis Milli Gengesh, Ministry of Education and UNICEF Join Forces to Raise Awareness on Child Rights

During their 2022 summer vacation, children in summer camps learned about child rights and rights of people with disabilities through a series of interactive sessions delivered by Mejlis Milli Gengesh, Ministry of Education and UNICEF.

The main facilitators of these sessions were parliamentarians and education specialists, who participated in a Training of Trainers on promoting Child Rights and Rights of Children with Disabilities organized by UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan in May this year.

The sessions focused on educating children on the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Children learned about the basic human rights principles, such as non-discrimination, ensuring the best interests of the child, survival and development, participation, and inclusion as well as existing national legislation in this area. These sessions reconfirmed the country’s commitment and continuous efforts to uphold children’s rights.

In the opening remarks to the teachers of the “Arzuw” Recreation Centre Mr. Mohammad Fayyazi, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan, emphasized that “effective engagement with children about their rights through educational system brings valuable contribution to the implementation of the child rights agenda in the country”. He also stressed that UNICEF in Turkmenistan values this engagement and expressed gratitude to Mejlis Milli Gengesh and Ministry of Education for the continuous support with the awareness raising campaigns among children.

UNICEF has been supporting CRC awareness raising for the past six years with Mejlis Milli Gengesh and Ministry of Education. This year alone, more than 270 children from all over Turkmenistan took part in interactive sessions about their rights. UNICEF will continue to support these efforts as well as expand its collaboration with other national partners with the focus on child rights. ///UNICEF, 18 August 2022