President of the Republic of Uzbekistan will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia

At the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to this country on August 17-18.

In accordance with the program of the stay, it is planned to hold the main events of the Uzbek-Saudi summit at the highest level in the city of Jeddah.

The agenda of the talks includes topical issues of further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between our countries, primarily in trade, economic, investment, energy, financial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Special attention will be paid to the implementation of joint projects and programs in the field of “green” economy, high technologies and digitalization, innovation, medicine, small business and entrepreneurship.

Following the summit, it is planned to sign a solid package of bilateral agreements.

The program of the visit also includes meetings with the leadership of leading Saudi companies, reputable international structures – the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Islamic Development Bank.

It is expected that during the state visit to Saudi Arabia, the head of Uzbekistan will visit the holy cities of Mecca and Medina for the entire Muslim world. ///Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan, 17 August 2022