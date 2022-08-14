A Japanese TV series starts in Turkmenistan

On Monday, 15 August 2022, the screening of the Japanese multiseries “Gochiso-san” will begin in Turkmenistan, the Embassy of Japan announced on social networks.

“Gochiso san”, well-known serial to viewers in many countries of the world, is a drama that took place in Tokyo and Osaka in the first half of the 20th century.

The story is about food and love. The name “Gochiso-san” is a phrase that the Japanese say out loud or in their hearts after eating as a sign of gratitude.

Date and time of the broadcast of the series (dubbed in Turkmen): from 13:30 to 15:15 every Monday and Tuesday. ///nCa, 14 August 2022