Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan step up cooperation in the field of agriculture and horse breeding

The delegation of Uzbekistan headed by deputy minister of agriculture Kahramon Yuldashev visited Ashgabat and the Akhal province on 5-6 August 2022, the online newspaper UzDaily.uz reports.

Representatives of the neighboring country met with deputy minister of agriculture and protection of environment of Turkmenistan Shohrat Annamyradov, deputy chairman of the State Committee of Water Management Dovlet Mammedov, representatives of the relevant departments of the ministry.

The visit was aimed at expanding joint activities in the fields of agriculture and water management. Cooperation in the field of cotton growing, seed growing, horticulture, greenhouse farming, science and digitalization was discussed.

The parties also outlined areas for future collaboration. They include development of a program for testing high-yielding, early-ripening and salt-resistant cotton varieties; mutual exchange of seeds of vegetable, melon crops and the creation of new varieties; cooperation in the field of fruit tree cultivation; training of farmers and specialists from Turkmenistan at the National Center for Knowledge, Innovation and Services.

The delegation from Uzbekistan got acquainted with the activities of enterprises in the fields of viticulture, greenhouse farming, processing of fruit and vegetable, dairy production, animal husbandry of the Akhal province.

They also presented to the Turkmen colleagues the project titled “Implementation of an automated water management system” in order to further replicate this experience in Turkmenistan. It was implemented by the Australian company “Rubicon Water Pty. Ltd” in Kashkadarya region.

In addition, during the visit, the negotiations were held with the state association “Turkmen Horses” and the international Association of Akhal-Teke horse breeding on the development of the horse breeding industry of Uzbekistan.

Moreover, the Tashkent State Agrarian University, Samarkand State University of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Husbandry and Biotechnology and the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding of Turkmenistan agreed on the development of a joint research project on horse breeding and breeding of purebred (Akhal-Teke) sports horses by artificial insemination. ///nCa, 10 August 2022