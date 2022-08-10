IsDB Member Country Partnership Strategy (MCPS) Technical Team Meeting with Turkmenistan

The Member Country Partnership Strategy (MCPS) Technical Team of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, led by Regional Hub Almaty and represented by the representatives of the IsDB HQ departments and IsDB Group entities, have conducted a series of online meetings with the concerned ministries and the state committees for formulation of the MCPS Concept Note (CN) for Turkmenistan.

The meetings were held during the period 18 July – 2 August 2022, where the team discussed the national development priorities of the Government of Turkmenistan and potential sectoral and thematic challenges proposed for consideration within the MCPS framework.

The outcome of the bilateral technical meetings marked IsDB Group’s successful commencement of the preparation process for the new 2022-2025 MCPS for Turkmenistan in full alignment with the country’s long-term national program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan “Revival of a new era of a sovereign state” for period 2022-2052 and other mid-term top priority sectorial programs of the Government of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan officially joined IsDB in 1994. It is an upper middle-income country of 6.1 (2021) million people and the second largest country by area in Central Asia. A mainly desert country located in Central Asia, with an area of 488,100 sq. km., Turkmenistan borders with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and has access to the Caspian Sea in the West, between Iran and Kazakhstan.

This will be the first-ever MCPS for Turkmenistan and it will leverage IsDB Group’s Synergy and an enhanced value proposition based on its multiple competitive advantages (products and services) and global partnerships. It will also provide required financial, technical, knowledge & capacity development, and private sector support to the relevant Turkmenistan counterparts and stakeholders.///IsDB Kazakhstan Hub, 9 Aug