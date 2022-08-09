Turkmenistan will host Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries

On August 15-16, 2022, the Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries, convened at the initiative of Turkmenistan under the auspices of the United Nations, will be held in the city of Turkmenbashi.

Participation in the forum was confirmed by delegations from more than 30 countries, heads of more than 30 international and specialized organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the World Customs Organization, the International Automobile Transport Union, the International Telecommunication Union, TRACECA, etc., a number of banks and financial institutions.

As is known, Turkmenistan is one of the initiators of the global dialogue on transport issues at the UN level. In 2016, the First Global Conference on Sustainable Transport was held in Ashgabat. Turkmenistan also initiated UN General Assembly resolutions on sustainable transport and development of international cooperation in this area, adopted by consensus in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2021.

The upcoming forum in the city of Turkmenbashi is one of the key stages in the preparation of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, scheduled for 2024.

It is expected that the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will address the forum participants in the city of Turkmenbashi.///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 Aug