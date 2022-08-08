Turkmenistan’s Western region produced over 4.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in H1 2022

In the first half of 2022, power plants of the Balkan province, western region of Turkmenistan, generated 4.875 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, posting double growth year-on-year, according to the provincial power production association Balkanenergo.

The electric energy worth over 36.5 million manats was transferred through the networks of Balkanenergo for the period from January to July 2022 with the growth secured at 101.1%.

For the firth half year 2022, the Awaza power plant produced and supplied to consumers 628.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. The targets fulfilled by 113%.

In 2020, the construction of two new gas turbine power plants with a design capacity of 70 MWh started on the territory of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries and the reconstruction of the existing power plant started.

With the commissioning of these power capacities, electricity generation in the Balkan region will increase in the coming years. A reliable power supply is critical to success in any industry.

In the fall of 2021, a new high-voltage overhead power line Akhal-Balkan, the first leg of the country’s ring energy system was put into operation. ///nCa, 6 August 2022