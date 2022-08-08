The number of bank cards in Turkmenistan has doubled over last four years

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, as of 1 August 2022, there are 4,981,684 bank cards in circulation in the country.

Since January 2018 the number of cards issued by banks of Turkmenistan has increased twice.

Since the beginning of 2022, over 210,000 bank cards have been issued.

The leader in the number of issued plastic cards (1,796,886 cards) is the State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan “Daikhan Bank”. The activity of this bank is focused on servicing the agricultural complex.

The runner up is the State Commercial Bank “Turkmenistan” with 976,227 cards and third one is the Joint Stock Commercial Bank “Halkbank” with 548,882 cards.

In terms of provinces, the largest number of bank cards was registered in Ashgabat – 1,722,642 cards, in Mary province – 886,876 cards, and in Lebap – 812,716 cards.

In total, there are 2,152 ATMs and 41,320 POS terminals in Turkmenistan. Over the past 6 years (since January 2016), the number of POS terminals has grown almost 8 times.

The statistics includes data on the eight major banks of Turkmenistan – “Daykhanbank”, Turkmen-Turkish Bank, “Turkmenbashi”, “Turkmenistan”, “Halkbank”, “Rysgal”, “Senagat”, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity. ///nCa, 6 August 2022