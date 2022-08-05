News Central Asia (nCa)

European Union holds an online campaign in support of the newly adopted law on pets

The European Union announces 10 days of “Love and Kindness”. From August 1 to August 10, everyone can upload a photo or video to a story or post showing care of pets or animals without an owner in Instagram account.

It is necessary to mark account of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan @eu4turkmenistan. All publications will be reposted in EU Delegation’s account.

EU Delegation supports the recently approved law in Turkmenistan on “Dog breeding and cynological activities” and urges everyone to be kinder to pets. ///nCa, 4 August 2022

