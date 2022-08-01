UN General Assembly adopted Turkmenistan initiated resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation.

On 28 July, during 97th meeting of the session, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to UN Aksoltan Atayeva, speaking also on behalf of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, introduced the resolution titled “Zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asian countries”.

She stressed that the time has come to articulate and declare clearly the principles and norms that will contribute, based on the legitimate interests of Central Asian countries, to peace and security, sustainable development in that region, cooperation and the cultural relations of their people.

The countries of the region have great potential for cooperation and development, she said, adding that they share a common spiritual, cultural and historical heritage.

They also share transport and communication networks and economies that complement each other.

Ambassador of Pakistan to UN Munir Akram during his explanatory statement said the resolution’s objectives — to strengthen international peace and security, promote the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, advance multilateralism and enhance mutual understanding and cooperation — are essential building blocks for economic development, regional peace, prosperity and connectivity in Central Asia and beyond.

Pakistan is committed to building connectivity and cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy and other sectors with its Central Asian neighbors, he stressed.

“Our traditional cooperation with the States of Central Asian States has further deepened in recent years. For the landlocked Central Asian States, Pakistan can serve as a gateway not only to South Asia but to global markets”, assured Ambassador.

For promotion of sustainable peace in the region, it is also vital to ensure durable peace and security in Afghanistan. Today, after 40 years of conflict, there is an opportunity to bring peace and development to Afghanistan. To this end, a sustained engagement is essential with the de facto Afghan government, especially by all its six immediate neighbours. This would consolidate the zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asian Countries.

For sustainable peace in the region, durable peace and security in Afghanistan must be ensured, he added, calling for sustained engagement with that country’s government by all its six immediate neighbors.

Resolution “Central Asia – zone of peace, trust and cooperation” – key decisions

According to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the resolution provides for several important decisions, including:

The United Nations General Assembly officially declares the international legal status of the zone of peace, trust and cooperation of the Central Asian region;

Calls on all Members of the United Nations to maintain peace in the Central Asian region, respect the sovereignty, political independence and integrity of the territories of regional countries;

Recognizes the special importance of the instrument of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of Central Asian States for ensuring international peace and political stability;

Regulates the organization of annual meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States within the framework of the high week of the United Nations General Assembly, held in September each year;

Determines the declaration of the International Year of Peace and Confidence by the United Nations every five years on a regular basis;

Permanently fixes the thesis “Central Asia is a zone of peace, trust and cooperation” on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly.

///nCa, 31 July 2022