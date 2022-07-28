Prosecutor General of Russia visited Ashgabat

As part of his Central Asian tour, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov paid a visit to Ashgabat on Wednesday, 27 July, Russian media reported.

In Ashgabat, he held meetings with the Minister of Defense, Secretary of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan Begench Gundogdiyev and the Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan Serdar Myalikguliyev.

“Many years of cooperation and strategic partnership have allowed our countries to build warm and friendly relations. Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation has always been accompanied by real and practical actions, and we hope that this will continue in the future,” Gundogdiyev said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of coordinated counteraction to terrorist movements, which, according to Krasnov, have recently received new channels of arms supplies due to uncontrolled arms trafficking in Ukraine.

During the meeting with the Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan, the head of the Russian supervisory authority, as chairman of the Coordinating Council of the Prosecutors General of the CIS countries, invited the Turkmen side to join this Council. “The Council’s more than 25-year history has proved its ability to adequately respond to the most acute threats to the CIS countries,” he said.

Such cooperation will help to better ensure security, for example, in the Caspian Sea, and joint training programs based on Russian universities will strengthen the interaction of departments.

Krasnov expressed gratitude to his Turkmen colleague for demonstrating his commitment to the principles of developing equal partnership relations.///nCa, 28 July 2022 (photo source – Russian TV screenshots)