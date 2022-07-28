DARYA holds Online consultation meeting with the Government of Turkmenistan

The European Training Foundation (ETF), the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Turkmenistan held the first consultations on introduction of the “Dialogue and action for resourceful youth in Central Asia” (DARYA) programme.

DARYA is the first EU-funded regional project focusing on measures that support inclusive and labour market relevant skills development opportunities for young people in Central Asia. Starting in June 2022, DARYA will be active over the next five years in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In her welcoming remarks, Ms. Renata Wrobel, EU Delegation Chargé d’affaires a.i. noted “DARYA is especially timely as we are leaving the pandemic era and entering the post-COVID recovery phase which requires a lot of effort in bringing back jobs and what’s more important helping people to adapt to the new realities of the post-pandemic markets and economies. The programme which will run through the year 2027 also coincides with the period of modernization and digitalization of the market economy of Turkmenistan boosted by the WTO accession process which will create new jobs and businesses that will require a lot of skilled labour.”

During the online consultations, participants exchanged their views and preferences based on the national priorities of Turkmenistan.

DARYA is organised into three thematic modules:

Better evidence and analysis of education and training outcomes and skills needs which support forward looking skills development policies and employment services Stakeholder driven flexible and permeable approach to qualifications at national and regional level in order to allow equal opportunities to all Flexible and inclusive teaching and learning, based on learning outcomes and relevant to the labour market

The European Union has previously funded several programmes on education in Turkmenistan, including “Support to Public Administration Capacity Building in Turkmenistan” implemented together with the Academy of Civil Servants under the President of Turkmenistan and “Support to the education sector in Turkmenistan” implemented together with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. The EU has also had a special project between 2012-2016 designed to improve the quality and relevance of the vocational education system of Turkmenistan. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, 27 Jul