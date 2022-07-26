Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the XXI Century – Key points

On 21 July 2022 in Kyrgyzstan, following the Consultative summit of the heads of Central Asian states, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the XXI century.

Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will join the document after the completion of internal national procedures.

The agreement will serve as a solid basis for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the Central Asian states, building an optimal model of relations with the world community and working out common approaches to modern challenges and threats, and will also contribute to the development of interstate cooperation in Central Asia.

The text of the five-party treaty, consisting of 32 articles, was published by the Information and Legal System of regulatory legal acts of Kazakhstan.

Summary of key points of the Treaty:

The parties develop relations based on trust, striving to establish and strengthen strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation, as well as guided by the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, non-interference in internal affairs and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The parties provide each other with comprehensive support and mutual assistance in preventing threats to their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In case of a situation that poses a threat to the security of one of the five countries, the preventive measures can be determined through bilateral consultations and within the framework of Consultative Meetings of the heads of Central Asian states.

The sides committed that they will not allow their territory, communication systems and other infrastructure to be used by third states to undermine the sovereignty, security, stability, constitutional order and territorial integrity of any of the parties.

The parties agreed to develop cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres on issues of mutual interest.

The parties, in accordance with their national legislation and international obligations, will expand cooperation in countering terrorism, extremism and separatism, transnational organized crime, cybercrime, illegal migration, human trafficking, illicit trafficking in weapons, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

The parties agreed to deepen economic cooperation between the Central Asian states, including in the areas of trade, investment, industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, energy, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.

The parties intend to create joint ventures, develop the transit and transport potential of the region, create new rail, road, air and water communications, simplify procedures for cross-border transportation.

The parties will expand cooperation on the integrated and rational use of water and energy resources, taking into account the interests of all contracting parties, in accordance with international treaties.

The parties will join efforts to restore the ecological system of the Aral Sea basin and the Aral Sea regions.

The parties will jointly explore and use outer space for peaceful purposes.

The parties committed to jointly promote the common cultural and historical heritage of the Central Asian states on international platforms.

The Treaty is concluded for indefinite period. It is subject to ratification and will enter into force on the thirtieth day after the receipt by the depositary of the last instrument of ratification.

Kazakhstan is the depositary of the treaty.

