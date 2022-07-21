President of Turkmenistan met with the CEO of Çalik Holding

On Wednesday (20 Jul), President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Çalik Holding Group of Companies Ahmet Çalik, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the opening ceremony of the Center for Repair and Maintenance of Power Equipment.

During the meeting, the state and prospects for the development of cooperation in various fields were discussed. The head of Çalik Holding briefed the President on the promotion of important joint projects implemented in partnership with General Electric.

The head of State stressed that the indispensable condition of the Turkmen side was and remains the high quality of construction work and the requirement to commission the objects under construction within the terms stipulated by the contracts.///nCa, 21 July 2022