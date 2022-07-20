President of Kyrgyzstan met with FMs of the Central Asian countries

On 20 July 2022, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov received the ministers of foreign affairs of the Central Asian states in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov, as well as the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan Shadurdy Meredov.

The sides exchanged views on topical issues of expanding bilateral cooperation and regional cooperation.

The President of Kyrgyzstan stressed that deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with the closest neighbors – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan is one of the priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted that in addition to the bilateral, there is a rich regional agenda between the countries, and the intensification and expansion of regional cooperation is a key factor in the development of both the region as a whole and each country of Central Asia.

Regarding the issues of regional integration, the President added that the Kyrgyz side considers it important to increase the volume of mutual trade, attract foreign direct investment, cooperation, complementarity, and not competition.

The President of Kyrgyzstan noted with satisfaction that there is an understanding that trade, economic, energy, transport and other spheres of cooperation aimed at the development of the national economies of the countries are a solid foundation for ensuring stability, security, peace and prosperity throughout Central Asia.

According to Zhaparov, the Summit of the leaders of the Central Asian countries is evidence of unity and mutual understanding, readiness for an open and mutually beneficial dialogue.

He drew the ministers’ attention to the fact that the success of regional initiatives and the positioning of the Central Asian region directly depends on the quality of their work, efforts, dialogue and mutual understanding at the level of foreign ministries.

President Sadyr Zhaparov expressed deep conviction that the course of regional dialogue chosen by the countries will serve as a key factor for the prosperity of the region and the achievement of well-being by the peoples.

In turn, the Foreign Ministers noted that in the current international situation, integration processes in the Central Asian region are relevant.

The foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries focused on the fact that a solid package of documents has been prepared for the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian countries on 21 July 2022.

The participants of the meeting expressed confidence that tomorrow’s Issyk-Kul summit will give a new boost to relations between the Central Asian states.///nCa, 20 July 2022