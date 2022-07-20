Meeting of the foreign ministers the Central Asian States held in Kyrgyzstan

On 20 July 2022, a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States was held in Cholpon-Ata, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubayev.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Shadurdy Meredov.

The participants discussed the preparations for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States on 21 July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata, approved the agenda and draft final documents of the summit.

It was stressed that the format of the Consultative Meetings of the heads of Central Asian states serves as significant five-sided platform for the exchange of views on all issues of regional cooperation. The parties emphasized the importance of maintaining regular contacts in this format and the need for its further improvement.

The sides agreed on the need to further improve the consultative format of cooperation, including in the “Central Asia+” formats.

During the meeting, the parties noted the fruitful cooperation of the Central Asian states within the framework of the UN, OSCE, CIS, SCO and other international organizations, mutual support within these platforms and expressed their intention to continue close cooperation in multilateral formats.

In addition, the participants of the meeting exchanged views on topical international and regional issues. ///nCa, 20 July 2022