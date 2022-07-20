Conference “International Transit and Transport Corridors: Interconnectedness and Development” wrapped up in Ashgabat

The second day of the international forum in Ashgabat, dedicated to international transit and transport corridors, ended with an award ceremony for private companies and the signing of several documents.

The following companies have been awarded for contribution to the development of the transit and transport potential of Turkmenistan:

KELK (Latvia)

“TRANSGROUP Systems L.P.” (Uzbekistan)

TransCaspian Logistics (Kazakhstan)

KASPAR (Azerbaijan)

Magic Euro Asia Logistics FZ (UAE)

The Turkmen transport companies Hazar Logistics, TULM, Döwrebap ulag merkezi, EGE, At abraý, Saglyk bagy, Guşgy, Türkmen hyzmat täjirçilik, Kerlikli hyzmat, the Association “Turkmen Logistics” (TLA), the Turkmen Association of International Road Carriers (THADA) are also among the awardees.

The Turkmen Forum company was awarded for the high organization of international events aimed at realizing the transport and transit potential of the country.

Documents Signed

The following documents were signed:

Memorandum of Understanding on projects for the development, modernization and electrification of railway infrastructure between the Agency “Turkmen Railways” and the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation.

Memorandum of Understanding between JSC “Railways” and Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation

Memorandum of Understanding on the development of cooperation in the field of maintenance, repair, as well as cargo transportation between Turkmenistan Airline and Lufthansa Consulting GmbH (Germany).

Agreement on cooperation in the field of maritime transport between JSC “Merchant Marine” and LLC “Port Kuryk” (Kazakhstan)

Memorandum of Understanding between the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi and Uztemirelcontainer Joint Stock Company (Uzbekistan)

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Balkan Shipyard and China Machinery Engineering Corporation

Memorandum of Understanding between the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan and the Association of Freight Forwarders of Afghanistan (AAFCO).

///nCa, 19 July 2022