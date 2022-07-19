President of Turkmenistan to participate in Central Asian Consultative summit

A Consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states will be held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on 20-21 July 2022. The statement came from the head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Azimbakiev.

The meeting will be attended by the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan – Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan – Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan – Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbekistan – Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“The leaders of the countries will exchange views on strengthening the interaction of the Central Asian states on joint response to challenges and threats to regional security, discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in order to ensure sustainable economic growth of the regional states, as well as issues of further strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the Central Asian countries,” Azimbakiev said.

A number of documents is expected to be signed during the Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states. ///nCa, 19 Jul 2022