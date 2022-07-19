Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in Kyrgyzstan

On 20 July 2022, a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States will be held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubayev.

According to the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan, the event will be attended by foreign ministers of Kazakhstan – Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Tajikistan – Sirozhiddin Mukhriddin, Turkmenistan – Rashid Meredov and acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan – Vladimir Norov.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers will discuss the preparations for the fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States which will take place on 21 July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata. They will consider its agenda and draft final documents of the summit. ///nCa, 19 July 2022