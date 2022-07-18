Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan upgrade cooperation in tourism

On 14 July 2022, on the sidelines of the state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Uzbekistan, an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism was signed.

The document provides for wide media coverage of joint international conferences, forums, seminars and exhibitions aimed at promoting the tourism potential of countries and joint tourist routes “The Great Silk Road”, “One trip – the entire region”.

According to the agreement, the parties will conduct advertising campaigns, organize study tours, personnel training and retraining for employees of the tourism industry, facilitate the exchange of information, develop existing and new joint tours, develop cross-border tourist exchange.

The signing and implementation of this Agreement will further increase the mutual tourist flow, popularize the tourist brands of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, and intensify ties between the travel companies of the two countries.

The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism dated 16 January 1996 and the agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism between the National Company of Uzbekistan “Uzbektourism” and the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Tourism and Sports dated 25 February 2009 cease to be in force. ///nCa, 16 July 2022