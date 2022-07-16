Conference on “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development” begins in Ashgabat in July 18-19, 2022

Next Monday, Ashgabat will host an international conference dedicated to reviving transport and transit corridors to enhance regional and inter-regional interconnection and development. The Conference is organized by the initiative of the Transport & Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. Main organizers of the conference are:

Turkmendemiryollary (Turkmen Railways) Agency

Turkmenawtoullaglary (Turkmen Highways) Agency

Turkmendeňizderýaýollary (Turkmen Seaways) Agency

Turkmenhowayollary (Turkmen Airlines) Agency

Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM)

Co-organizers of the conference are Turkmen Logistics Association and Turkmen Forum.

This high-level conference will take place in both traditional and online formats. The venue for traditional format will be the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan located 143, Chandybil Avenue. At the same time, most of the speakers and delegates from all over the world will join by Zoom link to participate in presentations and discussions.

Key government officials and private sector leaders from Turkmenistan and the region will present ideas and strategies for improving transport and corridors. An impressive list of more than 30 speakers include representatives of prestigious local and international institutions and businesses. For instance, Mr. Vadim Zaharenko, Head of the International Road Transport Union of Resident Mission in Eurasia, Dmitry Shlapachenko, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Turkmenistan, and Larisa Kislyakova, Chairman of the Partnership for Transport and Logistics in Central Asia are among the many distinguished speakers of the conference.

More than 400 participants have registered to participate at the conference. Specifically, there will be more than 171 representatives of foreign companies; similarly, there will be more than 87 representatives of local companies. While most of the participating companies and organizations work mainly in the transport and logistics sectors, there will be others from related organizations and sectors.

Besides bringing together government officials and business representatives from Turkmenistan and abroad to share ideas and discuss strategies, the conference is also meant to serve as a platform for delegates to connect with government officials and fellow business representatives. For instance, on the conference sidelines, there will be opportunities to arrange one-to-one meetings with Turkmen government officials, as well as networking opportunities during welcome ceremony, coffee-, lunch-, dinner-breaks and a tour to Turkmenbashi International Port and “Avaza” National Tourist Zone.

Conference on “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development” has also garnered the support of leading Turkmen businesses. The winning sponsorship partners include:

Silver partners: Turkmen Ak Yol, Ynamly Yol hyzmaty, Altyn Dowur; and

Bronze partners: THADA, UlagExh, Mermer Kenar, At Abray

For more information about the conference and to participate in the online (deadline for online participation is July 17, 2022) please visit its website at http://itcc2022.turkmen-forum.com/

///nCa, 16 July 2022 (nCa is a media partner of the International Conference “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development”