Tashkent Summit Talks: Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership moves on a new stage – 19 bilateral agreements signed

On Thursday, 14 July 2022, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had summit talks in Tashkent.

The head of Turkmenistan, having arrived on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, went with a delegation from the airport to the Yangi Uzbekistan Park. The Turkmen leader laid flowers at the Independence Monument.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov was familiarized in detail with the concept of architectural solutions and the features of the sculptural composition of the complex.

The sculptural composition depicts a Humo bird with outstretched wings – a symbol of peace and freedom, goodness and well-being. From a height, the park resembles a giant tree which five branches, embodying five priority areas of the Action Strategy.

Then the heads of state met at the Kuksaroy residence, where negotiations took place in narrow and expanded formats.

Negotiations in a narrow format

Welcoming the President of Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the current talks will open a new chapter in the history of Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership relations.

“They are based on traditionally strong ties of friendship, good neighborliness, trust and mutual support,” the President of Uzbekistan said.

Congratulating the Turkmen leader on his victory in the presidential elections in March this year, Mirziyoyev stressed: “The wise Turkmen people have entrusted their future to you, fully supporting the continuation of the course of large-scale reforms in the country. There is no doubt that your knowledge and experience, energy and leadership qualities will allow you to implement all your plans.”

The President of Uzbekistan also noted the invaluable contribution of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to achieving the highest level of relations between the two countries and strengthening good neighborliness in the Central Asian region.

The Uzbek leader noted positive dynamics across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation. “Turkmenistan is a reliable and key partner for us in the region. We are committed to the further development of full-scale cooperation, we intend to strengthen the relations of strategic partnership with our closest neighbor in every possible way,” he said.

The President of Turkmenistan, expressing gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome, conveyed greetings from Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

“Together with Gurbanguly Myalikgulievich, you have consistently built and strengthened the foundation of bilateral relations, created a solid political and legal basis for cooperation. Our current state visit is intended to give a new impetus to the strategic partnership, and I am sure we will be able to achieve our goals,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

This work has produced visible results. Relying on the unity and similarity of approaches on fundamental issues, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in close cooperation, pursue a firm position to ensure stability and security in the world, in Central Asia and neighboring regions, use the economic and resource potential of our countries to increase their competitiveness, successfully integrate into world economic relations, create conditions for a technological breakthrough, a broad cultural interaction, he added.

During the meeting, the heads of state discussed the prospects of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation, paying special attention to the development of trade and economic ties, increasing mutual trade, implementing industrial cooperation projects, and using transport and transit opportunities.

The parties noted the huge potential in establishing interregional cooperation.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues. The importance of strengthening the atmosphere of trust, good-neighborliness and partnership that has developed in Central Asia was emphasized.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited the President of Uzbekistan to pay a visit to Turkmenistan at any time convenient for him. The invitation was accepted with gratitude. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

Negotiations in an expanded format

The talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov continued in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

During the talks, it was emphasized that common historical roots and religion, the similarity of languages, culture and traditions are a solid foundation of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation.

“We consider the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan as a vivid confirmation of the inviolability of the centuries-old ties of friendship and good-neighborliness between our peoples, as well as the continuity of the course to deepen bilateral relations,” the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was stressed that strengthening bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan is an undoubted priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.

He expressed confidence that the current negotiations will play an important role in the further development of comprehensive cooperation and will further strengthen the strategic partnership of the two fraternal countries.

The two countries have every opportunity to maintain positive dynamics and double the volume of trade in the coming years, he said.

This will be facilitated by the opening of the Uzbek-Turkmen border trade zone and of trading houses in the capitals of the countries.

The parties highly appreciated the strategic partnership in the chemical industry. It is planned to expand cooperation in the automobile industry, electrical engineering, textile and pharmaceutical industries, food industry and agriculture.

To this end, a medium-term program of trade and economic cooperation and the development of industrial cooperation will be adopted. In addition, a joint project office will open to promote the most promising projects.

Much attention is paid to the development of cooperation in the field of transport. Cargo transportation increased by 17% last year, and this trend remains this year. The parties expressed interest in creating favorable conditions for the effective use of the unique transit potential of the countries of the region, including through the mutual provision of benefits and discounts for the transportation of goods.

Touching upon the issues of water-energy cooperation, the heads of State mentioned the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the signing of the historic Agreement on the Amu Darya, which will serve to ensure the rational use of water resources in the region.

Uzbekistan expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of electricity, gas and petroleum products from Turkmenistan.

Great importance in the Turkmen-Uzbek political dialogue is attached to interaction within the international and regional blocks, including through the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, etc.

President Mirziyoyev thanked the Turkmen side for its active participation in supporting Uzbekistan initiated and recently adopted UN General Assembly resolution on strengthening the connectivity between Central and South Asia.

The Uzbek leader noted the agreement reached on strengthening coordination in the field of ensuring regional security and stability, as well as on Afghan issues. Uzbekistan supports the proposal of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to hold joint consultations on topical issues of international and regional policy.

In turn, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said that he considers his visit to Uzbekistan as an important milestone event in relations between the two countries.

Our main goal today is to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, good neighborliness and mutual understanding, the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in all areas. Along with this, it is important to define clear guidelines for interstate cooperation in the Central Asian region, in the international arena as a whole, taking into account new realities and development trends, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan act as like-minded and responsible partners in shaping their approaches to the most pressing issues of regional and global development. In this regard, he praised Uzbekistan’s support for the draft Turkmen resolutions in the UN on energy security and cooperation in the field of sustainable transport, on important topics of regional issues.

Uzbekistan’s respectful position regarding the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan remains unchanged. Uzbekistan has co-sponsored 17 resolutions of the UN General Assembly put forward by Turkmenistan, and is also a member of the Friends of Neutrality Group, established within the UN on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

In turn, Turkmenistan has consistently supported the Uzbek side on various international platforms. Turkmenistan is a co-sponsor of the UN General Assembly resolution initiated by Uzbekistan declaring the Aral Sea region a zone of environmental innovation and technology, and also supported the proposal to establish the Regional center for the development of transport and communication connectivity under the auspices of the UN.

The countries of our region have many important and topical issues of cooperation in common, and their discussion at the highest level in a five-sided format, on a regular, systematic basis, can have the most positive impact on the development of processes in Central Asia and neighboring countries, open up new opportunities for developing concrete agreed solutions taking into account the interests of all participants, the head of Turkmenistan emphasized.

The trust in interstate relations and the culture of dialogue is gaining global importance today against the background of the crisis phenomena that are observed in world politics and the economy. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, setting an example of respect, equality and trust in relations with each other, are actively promoting these ideas in the international arena in the modern era, he said.

Turkmenistan is currently taking initiatives at the UN to declare 2023 the International Year of “Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace” and to develop a resolution of the General Assembly “Zone of Peace and Confidence in Central Asia”, the head of state said, expressing hope for Uzbekistan’s support of these proposals.

The urgent topic of the negotiations is the situation in Afghanistan. Turkmenistan, in its national capacity and in the context of international efforts, continues to actively participate in ensuring peace and stability in the neighboring country, creating conditions for the economic and social reconstruction and providing humanitarian assistance to the fraternal Afghan people.

Supporting Uzbekistan’s efforts to create favorable international conditions for achieving these goals, the Head of state stressed the importance of the International Conference on Afghanistan, which Tashkent will host on 26 July.

Having identified water and water-energy issues among the most important areas of multilateral partnership of the Central Asian states, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed Uzbekistan’s constructive position and readiness for close cooperation.

Turkmenistan has always stated that water and energy problems in our region should be solved on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law, taking into account the interests of each country and with the participation of international organizations, including the UN.

Turkmenistan is guided by the same approaches to the problems of the Aral Sea, standing for more effective use of the potential of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, strengthening and improving its activities. In this regard, Turkmenistan is ready for the closest cooperation with Uzbekistan, other IFsAS founding states, and international specialized structures.

Uzbekistan is the most important economic partner of Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

The agro-industrial complex, energy, chemical and petrochemical industries, mechanical engineering, textile, pharmaceutical industries are among the specific areas and industries where our countries have great opportunities for cooperation, he added.

Special emphasis was placed on the need to build up partnership between the business communities of the two countries. The head of state noted that it is necessary to look forward for the proper outcomes of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the Intergovernmental Agreement signed in October last year on setting up the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone will be implemented soon.

It was also stated that cooperation between the relevant departments of the two countries has been established in the field of the chemical industry, a number of major contracts have been concluded.

He proposed to explore opportunities for the implementation of joint projects, in particular, for the export of carbamide produced at Turkmen enterprises to foreign markets, as well as the organization of the production of iodine, bromine and sodium sulfate in Turkmenistan.

Our country looks forward to continuing the partnership in the energy sector. We have a major energy project has already been implemented, that is the Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline, the head of state said. Turkmenistan intends to consider together with Uzbek partners the possibilities for a significant boost in energy supplies and expansion of their transit configuration.

The transport sector is an absolute priority of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that in January-May 2022 the cargo turnover between the two countries in rail transport exceeded 15,000 units of wagons, and in road transport – 17,000 vehicles.

Turkmenistan is ready to collaborate on promoting the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Caspian Sea transport route, onwards through the Black Sea ports with access to Europe, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

He has also proposed to organize a meeting of transport ministers of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Oman–Qatar transport corridor member-countries.

An important, deeply symbolic event will be the opening of the Tashkent Park in the center of Ashgabat, the construction of which is in the final stage, the head of state stressed.

It is also proposed to hold a Turkmen-Uzbek festival in Dashoguz this year.

Today’s meeting with the Uzbek leader, the negotiations held as part of the delegations demonstrated that relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are built on a solid foundation of good-neighborliness, equality and mutual respect, developing on clear and understandable principles, Sedar Berdimuhamedov said.

Our cooperation has a long-term character, it is an important factor of stability and sustainability of processes both in the region and around the world, he concluded.

At the end of the talks, the heads of state instructed the governments of the two countries to ensure the implementation of the agreements and to report monthly on the progress of their implementation.

Documents signed

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan signed a joint statement, which sets out long-term tasks for further building up multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Following the results of the Turkmen-Uzbek negotiations at the highest level and on the sidelines of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan, 19 documents have been signed, including:

Framework agreement between the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa” and the Joint-Stock Company “Uzkimesanoat” (Uzbekistan) on the project of repair and restoration works and partial modernization of the production association “Maryazot” (Turkmenistan); Cooperation agreement between the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa” and the Joint-Stock Company “Uzkimesanoat” (Uzbekistan) on strategic partnership and development of trade and economic cooperation; Protocol between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan on the exchange of information on the movement of goods in mutual trade; Technical conditions for the information exchange of preliminary data on goods and vehicles transported between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan; Memorandum of Understanding between the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan and the State Museum of the History of the Temurids of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan; Agreement between the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan on the development of transport and transit cooperation; Memorandum on further strengthening of cooperation in the field of railway transport between the Agency “Turkmendemiryollary” and the Joint-Stock Company “Uzbekistan Temir Yullari”; Cooperation program between the ministries of justice for 2022-2023; Intergovernmental Program on scientific and technical cooperation for 2022-2024; Agreement between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan on holding a joint competition of initiative research projects; Cooperation program between the ministries of foreign affairs for 2023-2024; Cooperation agreement between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the International Institute of Central Asia; Agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism; Agreement on the Management, Protection and Rational Use of Water Resources of the Amu Darya River; Action Plan (Roadmap) for the practical implementation of the provisions of the Agreement on the establishment and regulation of the Turkmen-Uzbek Border Trade Zone – Trade Center; Intergovernmental Program of trade and economic cooperation and development of industrial cooperation for 2022-2025. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the State Forestry Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of forestry; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan and the Agency for Youth Affairs of Uzbekistan in the field of youth policy Action plan for further expansion of cooperation in the field of television and radio broadcasting between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan for 2022-2023.

At the same time, following the results of the interregional forum with the participation of more than 200 representatives of the business circles of the two countries, a number of contracts on the export and import of furniture, confectionery, chemical and agricultural products were signed.

Agreements were also reached on the project of an enterprise for the production of cars in Turkmenistan and for the implementation of construction works in Uzbekistan. The total amount of transactions exceeded US $ 450 million.

Joint press conference

Then President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov spoke at a joint press conference.

The head of Uzbekistan noted that the present visit of the President of Turkmenistan is intended to become an important milestone in the history of the centuries-old brotherhood of our peoples, based on strong ties of friendship, good neighborliness, trust and mutual support.

“We have discussed in detail all the topical issues of the bilateral agenda. We exchanged assessments of the current state of cooperation and noted great progress. We have identified priorities for further joint work in the political, trade, economic, transport, water, energy and humanitarian spheres,” he added.

Mirziyoyev underlined that further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Turkmenistan is an absolute priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.

The important outcomes are the decisions on a number of promising areas, the implementation of industrial cooperation projects, the increase in mutual trade turnover, the creation of a border trade zone, the opening of a joint project office.

President Mirziyoyev noted that in recent years the trade turnover between our countries has increased 5 times. There are all opportunities to bring the trade to more than US $ 1 billion by the end of this year, and in the medium term it can be doubled, because there is every opportunity for this, he said.

Agreements have been reached to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the automobile industry, chemical, electrical, textile industries, food industry and agriculture.

To this end, a medium-term program of trade and economic cooperation and the development of industrial cooperation has been adopted. The first Forum of Regions, successfully held the day before in Bukhara, clearly demonstrated a large untapped potential. As a result, a solid package of solid contracts and agreements worth over US $ 450 million was signed.

“I am pleased to state that our enterprises have reached the level of strategic partnership in the chemical industry. We noted the importance of establishing a joint project office to fill our portfolio with specific projects,” the Uzbek leader stressed.

The effective cooperation between the parliaments – the Oliy Majlis and Milli Gengesh was noted.

An agreement was reached on the active development of scientific and academic exchanges, support for innovation programs. It was decided to continue to hold the Days of Culture and Cinema of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on a mutual basis, to promote joint projects in the field of tourism.

During the talks, issues of strengthening security and stability in our region were discussed. The special importance of the platform for Consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian states was noted, said Mirziyoyev.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed hope that the deepening of regional processes and multilateral cooperation in Central Asia will contribute to the progress and prosperity of all countries in the region.

The sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. The Heads of State confirmed their readiness to continue working together for the socio-economic recovery of this country.

The importance of continuing active contacts and mutual support within the framework of the UN institutions, the CIS, the OIC, the Organization of Turkic States and other structures was emphasized.

The President of Uzbekistan thanked the Turkmen side for its active support in the development and adoption of a special resolution of the UN General Assembly on strengthening the connectivity between Central and South Asia.

The head of Uzbekistan invited his Turkmen counterpart to take part in the upcoming SCO summit in Samarkand as an honorary guest.

Commenting on the results of the summit, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the constructive and substantive nature of the negotiations, which took place in the atmosphere of mutual trust and openness, traditional for the relations of the two countries.

The Republic of Uzbekistan is our important political partner, the head of Turkmenistan said, noting the joint active work in the name of ensuring peace, stability and security in Central Asia and neighboring regions, creating favorable conditions for establishing effective cooperation mechanisms.

The interaction of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan is today a strategic factor of stability and positive development of regional processes. Both countries support the transformation of Central Asia into a zone free from conflicts and confrontations, a strong link of long-term stability in Eurasia, and an arena of broad international cooperation.

It was also noted that during the talks, a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan took place. In this regard, the readiness of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to continue cooperation in the Afghan direction was emphasized, including in the context of international efforts aimed at political stabilization and economic recovery of this country.

The common approaches were reaffirmed on such key issues of the global agenda as countering the threats of international terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.

The confirmed their readiness to continue active cooperation within the framework of authoritative international and regional structures – the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization for Economic Cooperation.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also noted that the issues of bilateral trade and economic partnership were discussed in detail. Energy, transport and communications, agro-industrial complex, chemical and textile industries, etc. were highlighted among the priority areas.

Particular emphasis is placed on the agreements reached on close cooperation in the creation of transport and transit corridors along the East–West line. Turkmenistan is ready to work together to develop the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Caspian Sea and the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Oman–Qatar transport corridor projects.

During the talks, due attention was paid to the state and prospects of cultural, humanitarian, scientific, educational, and sports ties, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Joint statement of the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Here is slightly paraphrased unofficial translation of the Joint Statement, signed by the presidents.

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev, the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan S.G.Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Uzbekistan took place on 14-15 July 2022.

The leaders of the two states noted with satisfaction the high level of Turkmen-Uzbek relations at the present stage, which, thanks to the established trusting dialogue at the highest level, have acquired the character of a strategic partnership.

The special significance of the first state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Uzbekistan was emphasized in ensuring the continuity of multifaceted cooperation based on the historical and cultural community of the fraternal peoples of the two countries, the unshakable principles of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect, trust and support.

In the atmosphere of friendship, full mutual understanding, openness and trust inherent in the Turkmen-Uzbek dialogue, the parties held thorough and fruitful negotiations on the entire range of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian and other fields, as well as exchanged views on topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan,

guided by the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan dated 16 January 1996 and the Treaty on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan dated 6 March 2017,

expressing their conviction that the constructive and trusting nature of relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan meets the fundamental interests two fraternal states, and also serves as a key factor in ensuring peace,

declaring firm commitment to the universally recognized norms of international law, the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including the principles of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit,

striving for further expansion and deepening of Turkmen-Uzbek relations,

ensuring timely and full implementation of the agreements reached,

declare the following:

1. The Heads of State confirmed the inviolability of the long-term course for the full strengthening of the Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership in the spirit of the ties of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support of the fraternal Turkmen and Uzbek peoples.

A common opinion was expressed that the further development of bilateral cooperation serves to ensure peace, stability and general prosperity in the region.

2. The Presidents stressed the importance of maintaining close contacts at the high and highest levels, coordinating the foreign policy activities of the two countries and deepening cooperation in the field of joint confrontation with modern challenges and threats.

3. The Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the format of Consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian States in creating an atmosphere of friendship, trust, good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation in the region.

The importance of the upcoming regular Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states in Kyrgyzstan aimed at reviewing the outcomes of the work carried out after the summit in Turkmenbashi was emphasized.

4. The President of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand in September 2022 as an honorary guest of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, chairing the Organization.

5. The parties stressed the need to develop cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States based on common history, language, culture and traditions, taking into account national interests.

6. The Heads of State noted the important role of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries and called for further intensification of the inter-parliamentary dialogue, including within the framework of parliamentary cooperation groups functioning in the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek side highly appreciated the successful holding of the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries and Russia on 12 May 2022 in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen side expressed readiness to provide all possible support to Uzbekistan in organizing and holding the first Regional Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian Countries in Tashkent in 2022.

7. The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their commitment to support gender equality and the empowerment of women, who play a key role in ensuring peace and harmony in society and the full realization of human potential in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Uzbek side congratulated the Turkmen side on the successful holding of the first Dialogue of Women from Central Asian countries and Russia in Ashgabat on 13 May 2022.

8. Proceeding from the mutual desire to further expand and strengthen relations in all areas of mutual practical interest, the Presidents noted the existence of great potential for increasing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

In this regard, the Heads of State stressed the need to strengthen the role of the Intergovernmental Commission between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on trade, economic, scientific, Technical and Cultural cooperation as a coordinating body for the development of bilateral relations.

9. The Presidents noted the importance of ensuring the full implementation of signed agreements, trade contracts and industrial cooperation projects following the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan 4-5 October 2021.

The Heads of State stated that the expansion of industrial cooperation of enterprises of the agro-industrial complex, automobile and light industry, transport and communications, as well as the involvement of companies of the two countries in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the territories of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will contribute to the creation of new jobs, the development of cooperative ties at the level of industries and serve the goals of further improving the welfare of fraternal Turkmen and Uzbek peoples.

10. The leaders of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan called for the speedy completion of the work on the creation of the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone – a trade center that will contribute to the growth of mutual trade, promote the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

11. The Heads of State confirmed their focus on a balanced increase in the volume of mutual trade, expansion of its range at the expense of products with high added value.

The parties also noted the need to create favorable conditions for the active development of mechanisms to support export-import operations, as well as the holding of business forums and national exhibitions of industrial products on an ongoing basis.

12. The Presidents stressed that one of the priorities of bilateral cooperation is the interaction between the regions of the two states.

The parties welcomed the holding of the first Turkmen-Uzbek Interregional Forum in Bukhara and highly appreciated its outcomes.

The Heads of State called for further expansion of the practice of exchanging delegations between the border regions of the two countries and the involvement of all regions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in this process.

13. The Presidents confirmed that deepening close cooperation in the field of transport is of key importance in realizing the transit potential of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as in developing mutual trade between countries and regions.

In order to increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of international transport routes passing through the territories of the two countries, the Heads of State reaffirmed their readiness to continue systematic mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at further optimizing tariffs and providing favorable conditions for transit transportation of foreign trade goods.

The parties stressed the need for a flexible tariff policy, the creation of favorable conditions for cargo transportation and data exchange in digital format, the development of other forms of cooperation between the customs and other authorities of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in order to facilitate the import/export of goods on the territory of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The heads of State instructed the governments to work out proposals for the development of bus and rail transportation, as well as to study the issue of resuming direct flights between the two countries, which will contribute to an increase in cargo and passenger flows between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

14. The Presidents of the two countries paid priority attention to cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, emphasizing the importance of contacts between relevant organizations, cultural and art communities, research centers, higher educational institutions and the media.

An agreement was reached on a significant intensification of cooperation in the field of science and technology, sports and tourism.

Realizing their historical responsibility for preserving and strengthening the centuries-old ties of friendship, brotherhood and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, the Leaders noted the importance of continuing to create favorable conditions for the development of their native language, culture, traditions and customs, to support the translation of classics of literature and modern authors.

An agreement was reached on holding the Days of Culture and Cinema of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on a regular basis, as well as further expansion of exchanges between scientific institutions, art and theater groups.

The parties will fully encourage joint activities aimed at supporting the youth of the two countries, including their spiritual and moral education, protection of rights and support of their talents and aspirations in the interests of society.

The Turkmen side welcomed the successful holding of the first Central Asian Youth Forum in Tashkent on 18-20 May 2022.

15. The Presidents noted the existence of great potential for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism. In this regard, the need to develop joint tourist routes was noted.

16. The Heads of State highly appreciated the work of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border.

The parties intend to continue taking measures to ensure that the State border between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan remains the border of friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation between the two fraternal countries and peoples.

17. The Presidents highly appreciated the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues and welcomed the results of the second meeting of the Commission, which took place on 1-2 July 2022 in Dashoguz.

The importance of continuing constructive dialogue in the field of fair and rational use of water resources of transboundary rivers of Central Asia was noted.

The Heads of State welcomed the signing of an Agreement between the governments of the two countries on the management, protection and rational use of water resources of the Amu Darya River.

Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan consider the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea as a universal platform for cooperation between the countries of Central Asia on the implementation of environmental and scientific and technical projects and programs aimed at ecological rehabilitation of areas affected by the Aral disaster.

The parties will fully contribute to the work of this format, considering this approach as an important element of achieving sustainable development in Central Asia.

18. The parties noted the need for closer cooperation between the relevant structures of the two countries to mitigate the impact of global processes related to climate change, the development and implementation of joint measures to prevent and overcome the consequences of natural and man-made disasters.

The importance of Uzbekistan’s initiative to work out and implement the regional program “Green Agenda” for Central Asia, put forward during the third Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states, was emphasized.

19. The Heads of State noted the need to continue cooperation between the two countries to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, including by establishing cooperation in the production and supply of medical and pharmaceutical products, training medical personnel and conducting joint scientific research.

20. The Presidents reaffirmed their readiness to continue contributing to the achievement of peace and stability in Afghanistan, its transformation into a peaceful and prosperous country, while respecting the path of political and socio-economic development of their state chosen by the Afghan people.

The sides noted the need to develop trade, economic, transport, logistics and energy ties with this country, implement infrastructure projects, as well as provide comprehensive international humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan with the central coordinating role of the United Nations.

21. The Heads of State reaffirmed the importance of developing the connectivity between Central and South Asia, an active and constructive dialogue between the countries of these regions, which will open up new opportunities for more fully realizing their trade, economic, cultural and civilizational potential, and will also strengthen the security and stability of the two regions.

The Turkmen side congratulated the Uzbek side on the adoption, on the initiative of Uzbekistan, of a special Resolution of the UN General Assembly “On strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia”, aimed at unlocking the potential of two strategically important regions of the world.

Realizing the coherence and indivisibility of issues of maintaining international peace, security and sustainable development in Central Asia and the Caspian basin region, the Heads of State expressed support for Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a zone of peace, trust and cooperation “Central Asia–Caspian Region”, considering this model as a platform for promoting initiatives aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation in the interests of global peace and development.

22. The Heads of State called for strengthening cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, illicit drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and other challenges and threats to international security both at the bilateral level and within international structures.

23. The Presidents expressed interest in further enhancing cooperation and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Economic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States and other international and regional organizations and forums.

The sides confirmed the need to enhance the role of the UN in ensuring sustainable development, security and stability in the world, solving global and regional problems.

24. The Heads of State noted the importance of Turkmenistan’s initiative to adopt the UN General Assembly Resolution “Strengthening regional and international cooperation in order to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian region”.

25. The Heads of State express confidence that the fruitful negotiations that took place, as well as the bilateral documents signed during the visit, will contribute to further strengthening the traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek people for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Turkmen delegation, and invited the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar BERDIMUHAMEDOV.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat MIRZIYOYEV.

Tashkent, 14 July 2022.

Other events

At the end of the first day of the visit, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov planted a tree in the Alley of Honored Guests at the Kuksaroy residence in the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This event symbolizes the inviolability of the bonds of friendship and good neighborliness between the two Uzbek and Turkmen peoples.

In the evening, on behalf of the head of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an official dinner was given in honor of the President of Turkmenistan.

Today, on 15 July, the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will travel to Samarkand. ///nCa, 15 July 2022 (photo source – press service of President of Uzbekistan)