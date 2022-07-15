Embassy of Pakistan Ashgabat announces Essay Competition

An essay competition on topic “Creation of Pakistan – Land of Peace, Prosperity and Connectivity” is being organized by Embassy of Pakistan Ashgabat, on the occasion of 14th August 2022 (Independence Day of Pakistan). All students (read and write English / Turkmen language) up to 20 years of age are eligible and can participate. Participants will be required to submit Bio Data along with essay (attached as per Annexure A). Detailed instructions are as under:-

Instructions / Rules for Easy Competition

The essay should be in word format with limit of words 3500-4000 and can be submitted through mail on given email ID (ashgabat1947@gmail.com). Essay be typed in Arial, font size 12 and line spacing 1.5

Last date to submit essay is 7 August 2022.

References if any should be included at the end of essay.

The essay to be written in English or Turkmen language only.

Essay must be original and not copied. All essays will be checked for plagiarism.

Result and prize distribution ceremony of essay competition will be conducted on 14th August 2022, in Embassy of Pakistan, Ashgabat.

Essay coauthored by more than one student will not be accepted.

Prizes

The Winners and Runner Ups will be awarded with attractive prizes in a tea party hosted at Pakistan Embassy on 14th August 2022 (Independence Day). Consolation certificates will also be awarded to 3rd, 4th and 5th best essay writers by Ambassador

Annexure -A

BIO DATA

1. Name – 2. Father Name – 3. Age / DoB – 6. Address – 8. School / Collage – 9. Education – 10. Hobbies – 11. Sports – 12. Participated Previously in any Competition – 13. Any Special Interests –

///Embassy of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, 14 July 2022