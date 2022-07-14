Central Asian countries and China held an online forum

On 13 July 2022, the 9th China–Central Asia Cooperation Forum was held, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries of the region and the PRC.

The event linked online state officials of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, representatives of diplomatic missions, SCO, experts, women’s organizations. The cities of Beijing, Shenyang and Dalian also joined videoconference.

The main topics of discussion were the joint construction of the Belt and Road, cooperation between countries in the field of women’s empowerment, agriculture, education, and the digital economy.

The Forum participants were welcomed by the Deputy Chairman of the SCO Chinese Committee on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Ms.Qu Li. She stressed that the current year is extremely significant for the development of relations between China and the Central Asian states.

At the beginning of the year, an online summit of the leaders of our countries was held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The parties unanimously expressed their readiness to catch the opportunity for a new start in creating a community of a shared China–Central Asia destiny,” she added.

A forum on women’s development was held on the sidelines of the forum.

The participants of the Forum agreed on the following:

Guided by the principles of mutual respect, good neighborliness, mutual assistance and mutual benefit, strengthen solidarity and trust, expand practical cooperation and develop close contacts in the field of joint counteraction to challenges and the creation of a community of a shared China–Central Asia destiny.

Jointly push the integration of national strategies on energy, agriculture, digital economy and development of land-sea corridors cooperation within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative,

Expand the potential of cooperation in the field of fine chemical industry, new and high technologies, digital commerce, artificial intelligence and green agriculture for the benefit of the development and prosperity of the entire region.

Promote the active participation of regional authorities, universities, think tanks, mass media and various industry associations in bilateral and multilateral humanitarian events,

Expand the network of interregional partnership for the development of education, cultural exchange and the women’s movement, laying a bridge for bringing together the peoples of China and Central Asian countries.

As a platform for China and Central Asian countries to conduct interstate exchanges on a regular basis, the forum has been successfully held since 2012. ///nCa, 13 July 2022