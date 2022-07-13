President of Turkmenistan will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on 14-15 July 2022, reported the foreign ministry of Uzbekistan.

The agenda of the summit talks includes issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen friendship relations, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership, expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The focus will be on the prospects for practical cooperation in the main areas, including increasing the mutual trade, establishing industrial cooperation, effective use of transport and transit potential, implementing important projects in the water sector, activating interregional contacts, as well as continuing cultural and humanitarian exchange programs.

It is envisaged that the heads of state will exchange views on international issues and discuss topical aspects of regional cooperation.

Following the summit, a joint statement will be adopted and a package of bilateral documents will be signed.

The program of the visit of Turkmen President also includes holding a meeting in the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and visiting attractions in the city of Samarkand.

It should be noted that in preparation for this visit, the events of the next meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues were held in Dashoguz on 1-2 July.

On 12 July, Tashkent hosted an international conference entitled “Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Prospects for development at a new historical stage of interaction”.

On the eve of the summit, the first interregional Forum, a meeting of the Business Council and an exhibition of leading enterprises of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are being held in the city of Bukhara. ///nCa, 13 July 2022